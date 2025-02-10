Florida State Fair 2025: A New Level of Fun, Flavor, and Entertainment!

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Florida State Fair

The 2025 Florida State Fair runs now through February 17 — bigger, better and more exciting than ever before!

This year, guests can look forward to an all-new mobile app to help you plan your perfect day, along with a vibrant lineup of delicious food, exhilarating performances, and jaw-dropping attractions.

Whether you’re a thrill-seeker, a foodie, or a music lover, the Florida State Fair has something for everyone.

NEW FLAVOR, NEW FUN!

This year’s fair is serving up a feast for the senses with brand new foods. Savor the bold Southern Comfort Funnel Cake smothered in sausage gravy, munch on a Pierogi Hamburger Slider, sip a refreshing Cotton Candy Sweet Tea or dive into the decadent Peachey’s Chocolate-Dunked Bavarian Doughnut, just to name a few. Keel Farms will also offer a Fair Favorites Flight with four popular ciders from the past four years: Churro Hard Cider, Cotton Candy Cider, Candied Apple Cider and Funnel Cake Cider. Check out the full list of new eats at FloridaStateFair.com/Fair/Food.

NON-STOP ENTERTAINMENT ALL DAY LONG!

The excitement doesn't stop with the food! Prepare to be amazed by jaw-dropping shows and live performances. New for 2025: Aaron Radatz Magic, Jurassic Kingdom, the Fritzy Brothers One Man Circus and Disc-Connected K9s. Get ready to groove to the sounds of hot new musical acts like Risky Business, Phoenix 5 and MaidenCane. Plus, the first-ever U.S. Taylor Swift tribute band, Blank Space, will kick off the fair in style with a high-energy performance on February 7. And don’t miss out on the thrilling live music filling the fairgrounds for all 12 days!

Fan-favorites are back too, including Circus Hollywood, the Florida State Fair Water Spectacular and the heart-pounding Motordome. For a dash of educational fun, explore the interactive “Time Travel Through Florida Agriculture” hologram experience and more! There will also be dazzling fireworks on February 7, 8, 15 and 16, plus the all-new Florida State Fair Sunny Nights, a lakeside LED light show hosted by Sunny the Fair mascot! For more details on entertainment and exhibits, visit FloridaStateFair.com/Fair/Entertainment and FloridaStateFair.com/Fair/Exhibits-Competitions.

THE FUTURE OF FAIR FUN: THE FLORIDA STATE FAIR MOBILE APP

For the first time ever, the Florida State Fair is launching its very own mobile app—your ultimate guide to everything the fair has to offer. With this user-friendly app, you'll have easy access to the daily schedule, food vendors, attractions, shows and more! Plan your day with the “My Fair Day” feature, and customize your experience like never before. You’ll never miss a moment of the action. Get ready to download the free app so you can plan your visit.

“We’re thrilled to offer a more interactive and personalized fair experience for our guests this year,” said Cheryl Flood, CEO of the Florida State Fair. “The new app will give visitors an easy way to navigate the fairgrounds, discover new attractions and enjoy all the classic favorites. With so much to see and do, it’s all about helping you make the most of every moment at the Florida State Fair.”

