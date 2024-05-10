Watch Now
Florida Orthopaedic Institute

We're talking about hip and knee surgery with Dr. Michael Miranda from Florida Orthopedic Institute.
Posted at 7:55 AM, May 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-10 07:55:17-04

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Florida Orthopedic Institute

With 15 locations across Florida, physicians at Florida Orthopaedic Institute are known nationally and internationally for their work in orthopedic treatment.

They offer a comprehensive range of specialized orthopedic services. Regardless of the issue, if it involves the bones, muscles, or joints, they have an expert on staff who specializes in it.

For more information, visit FloridaOrtho.com or call 813-978-9797.

