Florida Orchestra Kicking Off New Season with 'How to Train Your Dragon' in Concert

The Florida Orchestra's first concert of the 24/25 season is this week!

How to Train Your Dragon -- In Concert will show the full film in HD on a giant screen with The Florida Orchestra performing the soundtrack live. There will be two shows on Saturday, September 14 - including a matinee - at the Mahaffey Theater.

It kicks off a season with incredible variety, well beyond the traditional classical concerts. Upcoming concerts include: Landslide: A Tribute to the Music of Fleetwood Mac (Sept. 21), their first ever Country Hits pops concert (Sept. 28), and a special tribute to the music of Jimmy Buffett (Oct. 25).

Plus, the Florida Orchestra is celebrating 10 years of Music Director Michael Francis with the opening of the Masterworks series in October, featuring Ravel's Bolero.

If you want something a little different, check out our Soundwaves Chamber Orchestra concerts in intimate venues at the end of September.

Find tickets to all these events at FloridaOrchestra.org.