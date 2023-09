The Florida Museum of Photographic Arts, a museum dedicated to exhibiting important photographic art as central to contemporary life and culture, is opening today in Ybor City in the old Kress building. Formerly, it was located in downtown Tampa.

FMoPA collects, preserves, and exhibits historic and contemporary works by nationally and internationally known photographic artists.

FMoPA enriches the community by operating outreach programs as well.

For more information, visit FMoPA.org.