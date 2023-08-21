Watch Now
Florida Inventors Hall of Fame Inducting 2023 Class This October

You are invited to celebrate Florida inventors and their innovations at the 10th-anniversary induction ceremony and gala this October.
Posted at 8:13 AM, Aug 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-21 08:13:44-04

The Florida Inventors Hall of Fame, located right here in Tampa, is about to induct in its 2023 class and you're invited!

The 10th-Anniversary Induction Ceremony and Gala is happening on Friday, October 6 at the Tampa Marriott Water Street.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit FloridaInvents.org.

The Florida Inventors Hall of Fame is a state-wide organization housed at USF, dedicated to recognizing inventors with a connection to Florida and advancing the innovation ecosystem in the state.

