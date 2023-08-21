Florida Inventors Hall of Fame Inducting 2023 Class This October

The Florida Inventors Hall of Fame, located right here in Tampa, is about to induct in its 2023 class and you're invited!

The 10th-Anniversary Induction Ceremony and Gala is happening on Friday, October 6 at the Tampa Marriott Water Street.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit FloridaInvents.org.

The Florida Inventors Hall of Fame is a state-wide organization housed at USF, dedicated to recognizing inventors with a connection to Florida and advancing the innovation ecosystem in the state.