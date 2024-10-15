Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Florida Inventors Hall of Fame 2024 Induction Ceremony Happening Oct. 25

The Florida Inventors Hall of Fame is a statewide initiative dedicated to honoring and celebrating Florida inventors whose achievements have significantly advanced the quality of life for all Americans. A new group of inventors will have their work inducted into the Hall of Fame at its annual ceremony on October 25.
Posted

The Florida Inventors Hall of Fame is a statewide initiative dedicated to honoring and celebrating Florida inventors whose achievements have significantly advanced the quality of life for all Americans.

A new group of inventors will have their work inducted into the Hall of Fame at its annual ceremony on October 25. For more information, visit FloridaInvents.org/2024-Ceremony.

We're also meeting Daniel Park, an 11th-grade student from Hillsborough County. He recently made history as the first Floridian to win the Best in Show award at the prestigious Invention Convention Americas 2024 competition. It featured more than 130 finalists, selected from more than 178,000 participants. They were judged by a panel of 30 international experts.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com