Florida Giant Dog Rescue Rescuing & Rehoming Our Big Furry Friends

Florida Giant Dog Rescue is a nonprofit making a big difference in Tampa Bay. They rescue, provide medical care, and rehome any giant dog breed in need of care and compassion.
Posted at 8:45 AM, Jun 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-02 08:45:11-04

Five women run this rescue, all professionals with full-time careers, yet dedicate time daily to the cause.

Last year, they rescued and rehomed 103 dogs. To date for 2023, they are up to 26.

When the dogs come in, they must be vetted and evaluated. Most have not been spayed or neutered and also require vaccinations. This year, they've spent more than $25,000 on emergency care alone.

Florida Giant Dog Rescue operates 100% on donations and grants. Public support is essential to the operations of the rescue.

There are several ways to support the rescue: cash donations, donations of food, supplies, and toys, and attending their events. Volunteers and fosters are also always needed.

For more information, visit FLGDR.org.

