Florida Dream Center Creating an Empowered Community Where Neighbors Help Neighbors

The Florida Dream Center inspires self-sufficiency by sharing faith through resources and restoring hope in communities. President & CEO Steve Cleveland joins us to talk more about what this wonderful organization does for our community, plus an upcoming event.
Volunteer Opportunities:
- Make a difference in your community and join the Florida Dream Center's incredible team of volunteers. Whether you're an individual or part of a group, your unique contribution can create positive ripples of change. Together, we can uplift lives and build a stronger, more connected community.
- For more information, visit FloridaDreamCenter.org/Get-Involved, call 727-851-9074, or contact Dawn Birch at Dawn@FloridaDreamCenter.org.
Work Readiness Training Program
- This program prepares and empowers individuals for employment placement, skills training, and employment preparation while focusing on applying basic work skills, communication skills, and on-the-job etiquette through resume building and interview skills training.
- The Florida Dream Center is now a candidate for NCCER accreditation, which means they can train and certify individuals for Core Construction and Carpentry level 1 through the National Center for Construction Education & Research (NCCER).
- With grant support from United Way Suncoast, their recent class had 17 students who achieved success by securing permanent job placement bringing a positive increase to their income and self-sufficiency.
- For more information, visit FloridaDreamCenter.org/All-Programs or call 727-851-9074.
Honey and Arts Festival
- The Lealman Honey & Arts Festival is just a few weeks away. It's all happening on Saturday, February 10.
- This vibrant community event combines the beauty of nature, the talent of local artisans, and the delicious world of honey. This unique festival offers something for everyone, from mouthwatering honey tastings to captivating art displays.