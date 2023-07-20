Watch Now
Florida Botanical Gardens Teams Up with Tampa Bay Water to Add New Way to Learn

Florida Botanical Gardens in Largo is an oasis with beautiful plants, trees, birds and butterflies. It’s now also home to a project that takes the Gardens’ inspiration and seamlessly blends in education.
Posted at 8:22 AM, Jul 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-20 08:22:36-04

New signs teach visitors about protecting and conserving our sources of drinking water.

The signs were added with a $3,000 grant from Tampa Bay Water, which produces clean, safe drinking water for several cities and counties in Tampa Bay. The organization is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year!

For more information, visit FLBGFoundation.org and TampaBayWater.org.

