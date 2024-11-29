Watch Now
Florida Botanical Gardens Celebrates the Holidays!

Holiday Lights are Back!
Celebrate the Holidays with a visit to the Florida Botanical Gardens. Holiday Lights in the Garden is happening now through January 4th at their location in Largo. There is also
a Gift & Plant Sale event, market with local vendors, including a wide variety of plants and crafts.

Holiday Lights in the Gardens at Florida Botanical Gardens Friday, 11/29/24-Saturday,1/4/25 Open nightly, 5:30-9:30 PM Suggested donation: $10 per person, ages 12 and under free 12211 Walsingham Road, Largo, FL 33778 Gift & Plant Sale at Florida Botanical Gardens Saturday, 12/14/24 8 AM-9 PM Includes a night market at Holiday Lights and a silent auction! Suggested donation: $5 per person, $10 per person during the lights

