Florida Blue Helping Floridians With Their Healthcare Needs & Hosting Back-To-School Events

When it comes to meeting the healthcare needs of Floridians -- like seniors or those with low incomes and chronic illnesses -- Florida Blue Centers can help.
Posted at 8:36 AM, Jul 28, 2023
They maintain deeply rooted community relationships that can assist with removing barriers and connecting Floridians to the resources they need.

In addition to healthcare, they also want to help students get the supplies they need this back-to-school season.

They're hosting Back-to-School events on Saturday, August 5 from 10am-1pm at these locations around Tampa Bay.

  • Tampa Center - 201 N Westshore Boulevard
  • Sarasota Center - 285 N Cattlemen Road
  • Pinellas Park Center - 3758 Park Boulevard
  • Clearwater Center - 2567 Countryside Boulevard, Suite 1

This is a free family-friendly event! You can stock up on school supplies (while supplies last) and enjoy food, fun, and games.

For more information about Florida Blue, visit FloridaBlue.com.

