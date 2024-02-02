Five Immersive Worlds, One Amazing Theme Park: First Look at Universal Epic Universe

In 2025, Universal Orlando Resort will unveil its next game-changer for theme park entertainment with the debut of its most ambitious theme park yet: Universal Epic Universe.

Epic Universe will present a level of theme park immersion and innovation that is unmatched – transporting guests to expansive worlds featuring more than 50 awe-inspiring attractions, entertainment, dining, and shopping experiences that come together to create an unforgettable adventure that is nothing short of epic.

The addition of Universal Orlando’s fourth theme park will also transform the award-winning resort into a weeklong vacation destination filled with the most compelling experiences imaginable.

The worlds include:



Celestial Park

This is the heart of Universal Epic Universe and the first world guests will encounter at the new theme park. With acres of rolling gardens, chasing waterways, and strolling pathways, Celestial Park puts the “park” back in “theme park.” As soon as guests enter the imaginative world, they’ll embark on a journey of discovery, thrills, and excitement as they wander through lush living gardens nestled along shimmering waters surrounded by stunning architecture inspired by astronomical and mythological elements. Here, guests can relax while taking in the sights and sounds around them, board a shooting comet for an exhilarating roller coaster adventure, dine on delectable cuisine, shop exclusive merchandise to commemorate their visit, and more. See all of the attractions and experiences at Celestial Park by visiting UniversalOrlando.com.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter™ — Ministry of Magic™

Guests will discover a different era of the wizarding world in an all-new land that blends 1920s wizarding Paris from Warner Bros. Pictures’ Fantastic Beasts films with the iconic British Ministry of Magic from the Harry Potter series.

SUPER NINTENDO WORLD™

Guests will enter the iconic green pipe and discover a new way to play as they step into the worlds of beloved characters like Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach and Donkey Kong.

How to Train Your Dragon — Isle of Berk

Guests can soar with dragons in a colorful world filled with Viking adventures based on the wildly popular How to Train Your Dragon film franchise.

Dark Universe

Guests will encounter everything from the experiments of Dr. Victoria Frankenstein to the shadowy landscape where monsters roam in a world of myth and mystery.



More details about Universal Epic Universe – including the debut of an interactive preview center at Universal CityWalk later this year that will offer a sneak peek at the new theme park – will be revealed in the months ahead. For more information about Universal Orlando Resort, visit UniversalOrlando.com.