Two new giant pandas are making their eagerly-awaited public debut at the San Diego Zoo. Yun Chuan and Xin Bao are the first pandas to enter the United States in 21 years!

We're talking with the San Diego Zoo about the conservation efforts that brought pandas back to the United States, preparing their innovative new habitat, and continuing efforts to preserve and protect this iconic species.

For more information, visit SanDiegoZoo.org.