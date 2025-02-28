Watch Now
Firestone Grand Prix Taking Over St. Pete: We're Talking With One of the Drivers

The 21st annual Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg is this weekend!
The 21st annual Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg is this weekend — taking over the downtown streets!

As the season-opening event for the NTT IndyCar Series for the 15th time, last year's winner from Team Penske, Scott McLaughlin, is one to beat this year!

This weekend, there are eight races total and one includes Nolan Allaer! He's a third-generation racer and spent time growing up in Tampa. He joins us on the show to talk about how he's been preparing for this weekend and what you can expect.

For more information, visit GPStPete.com.

