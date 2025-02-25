Watch Now
'Finding Grady' & 'Grady Leaps Into Life': We're Talking with Author Marianne Reeves

Author Marianne Reeves infuses her tales with warmth and imagination. She focuses on creating enchanting stories for children worldwide.
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Marianne Reeves

We're talking with her about the inspiration behind writing a book for children, if the characters in the book are based on her own family, and what fans can expect in the coming YouTube animated series.

For more information, visit MarianneKidsTV.com.

