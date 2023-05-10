Watch Now
Find the Perfect Gift for Mom at Gold & Diamond Source

Mother's Day is almost here and if you're still looking for the perfect gift, head to Gold &amp; Diamond Source! They offer a beautiful selection with something for everyone.
May 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-10 08:12:37-04

Mother's Day is almost here so as you're searching for that perfect gift, why not shop from a mother-daughter duo that can help make gift-giving easy!

Julie Weintraub, president and COO of Gold & Diamond Source, and Emily Johnson-Weintraub, gemologist and Julie's daughter, join us to discuss their beautiful Mother's Day selection.

Gold & Diamond Source has been family-owned and operated since 1984. They carry the largest selection of fine jewelry and wristwatches under one roof. There's something for everyone.

Gold & Diamond Source is located at 3800 Ulmerton Road in Clearwater. For more information, visit GoldAndDiamond.com.

