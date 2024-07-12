Watch Now
Find Great Deals on Last-Minute Vacation Rentals with Whimstay

Posted at 8:20 AM, Jul 12, 2024

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Whimstay

Whimstay is dedicated to offering the best deals on last-minute vacation rentals.

They offer the biggest discounts on bookings made within 30 days of check-in, but they also ensure great deals year-round compared to other major booking sites. They do this by partnering with professional property managers to offer exclusive discounts on properties that might otherwise remain unrented.

On average, our guests save nearly 25%, and over $200 per booking. Featuring an extensive selection of vacation rental homes, condos, cabins, villas, and resorts, Whimstay is becoming the go-to choice for savvy travelers.

For more information, visit Whimstay.com. Use code MORNINGBLEND50 to save $50 on your first booking!

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

