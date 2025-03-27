Fidelity Investments® Study: Confidence in Retirement Is Down Among Pre-Retirees

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Fidelity Investments

More Americans than ever are expected to reach retirement age in 2025, and according to the latest Fidelity Investments® State of Retirement Planning study, many are understandably experiencing a reality check.

In fact, while two-thirds (67%) of Americans in their planning years express confidence around their retirement prospects, that confidence level is down seven percentage points from last year, in part due to the lingering impact of inflation and the cost-of-living. Similarly, although more than 70% of recent retirees say retirement is going as planned, many have been caught off guard by rising costs, particularly health care expenses.



Rita Assaf is the vice president of retirement offerings at Fidelity Investments. She joins us to discuss the results of this year’s study, which examined the experiences of Americans approaching retirement as well as those recently entering retirement, to compare expectations against reality.

