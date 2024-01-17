Fidelity Financial Resolutions: 2-In-3 Americans Confident of a Brighter Future

As the nation rings in the new year, Americans are poised for a resolution revolution – improving their financial lives by conquering their financial goals and gearing up for a year of ‘new chapters’ and ‘living practically.’

According to Fidelity Investments®’ latest New Year’s Financial Resolutions Study, two-thirds of Americans are considering a financial resolution for the year ahead, perhaps motivated by their current situation and concerns about the future.

In fact, the study shows more than half (54%) admit to feeling overwhelmed by their personal finances and 31% say they have a stressful relationship with money. better off financially in 2024.

The Top Financial New Year’s Resolutions for 2024 are:



Save More Money: 41%

Pay Down Debt: 38%

Spend Less Money: 30%

Kelly Lannan, senior vice president of Emerging Customers at Fidelity Investments, joins us to discuss the findings of this year’s study including which financial resolutions made the top of the list for 2024.

For more information, visit Fidelity.com/FinancialWellness.

This interview is sponsored by Fidelity Investments.