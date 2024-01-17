Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Fidelity Financial Resolutions: 2-In-3 Americans Confident of a Brighter Future

According to Fidelity Investments’ latest New Year’s Financial Resolutions Study, two-thirds of Americans are considering a financial resolution for the year ahead, perhaps motivated by their current situation and concerns about the future.
Posted at 8:04 AM, Jan 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-17 08:04:14-05

As the nation rings in the new year, Americans are poised for a resolution revolution – improving their financial lives by conquering their financial goals and gearing up for a year of ‘new chapters’ and ‘living practically.’

According to Fidelity Investments®’ latest New Year’s Financial Resolutions Study, two-thirds of Americans are considering a financial resolution for the year ahead, perhaps motivated by their current situation and concerns about the future.

In fact, the study shows more than half (54%) admit to feeling overwhelmed by their personal finances and 31% say they have a stressful relationship with money. better off financially in 2024.

The Top Financial New Year’s Resolutions for 2024 are: 

  • Save More Money: 41% 
  • Pay Down Debt: 38% 
  • Spend Less Money: 30% 

Kelly Lannan, senior vice president of Emerging Customers at Fidelity Investments, joins us to discuss the findings of this year’s study including which financial resolutions made the top of the list for 2024.
For more information, visit Fidelity.com/FinancialWellness

This interview is sponsored by Fidelity Investments. 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com