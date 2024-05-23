Feeding Tampa Bay's New Causeway Center Opens Today!

Watch Now
Posted at 8:20 AM, May 23, 2024
We're taking you to Feeding Tampa Bay's new causeway center, opening today! It's located at 3624 Causeway Blvd in Tampa.

Feeding Tampa Bay’s new home is the Tampa Bay region’s first community hub of its kind. It allows them to address the immediate and long-term needs of our neighbors. Feeding Tampa Bay's vision is to holistically address food assistance across our 10-county region by offering food and expanded services that enable neighbors to connect and cultivate a sustainable, self-sufficient future.

For more information, visit FeedingTampaBay.org.

