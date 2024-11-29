Feeding Tampa Bay Offers Help Through the Holidays

For more information on programs and volunteer opportunities visit feedingtampabay.org or follow on social Feeding Tampa Bay

The “Leftover” Thanksgiving Cuban Sandwich

Executive Chef Daniel Graves

Ingredients:

2 oz. Stuffing (Preferably from the cavity of the bird)

1 ½ oz. Turkey Breast (Dipped in Turkey Gravy)

1 ½ oz. Ham

1 oz. Cranberry Dijon Aioli (Recipe to follow)

½ oz. Crispy Onions

½ oz. Sweet Potato Spread

8 inch Cuban Bread (Sliced down center)

Cranberry Dijon Aioli Recipe:

2 oz. Dried Cranberries (Reconstituted in Hot water)

1 Tablespoon Dijon Mustard

2 oz.Heavy Duty Mayonnaise

Method:

Reconstitute the cranberries in hot boiling water until softened. Discard water.Let cranberries cool. In a food processor, combine rehydrated cranberries, dijon mustard, and heavy duty mayonnaise. Combine until smooth.

“Building the Sandwich”

First, open the pre-sliced cuban bread, with the inside of the bread facing up. Next, on one slice of the cuban bread spread a generous amount of the cranberry aioli. On the other a generous amount of the sweet potato spread.

Secondly, top the bread with the stuffing, then add sliced turkey breast (dipped in turkey gravy). Thirdly, add one slice of ham. Finish by adding the crispy onions. Place the sandwich together, brush the outside with melted butter.

Lastly, place the buttered sandwich in a medium saute’ pan over low to medium heat. Then place another medium saute pan bottom side down on top of the sandwich. Weight with vegetable cans to press the sandwich against the pan. When a nice brown crust is achieved, flip the sandwich over and brown the other side. Ensure the inside temp is heated through. Remove from pan and slice on a bias.

Lastly, enjoy!