Feeding Tampa Bay Launches Tool to Improve Accessibility & Prepares Authentic Recipe

Tampa Bay is a melting pot of diverse cultures. Feeding Tampa Bay joins us to share an authentic recipe and tell us about their new platform, supporting access to more than 125 languages and for those with disabilities.

The new platform is called ReciteMe. This tool can read text out loud, change font size, and translate words into different languages. For more information, visit FeedingTampaBay.org/Accessibility.

Executive Chef Daniel Graves also shows us how to make Ukrainian Potato Salad.

It's Florida Potato Season! Potatoes are one of the hottest, versatile, and beloved fresh vegetables currently coming into the food bank.

Ukrainian Potato Salad Recipe (serves 6-8):

Ingredients for Potato Salad:



3 medium carrots (peeled, medium dice)

1 cup ham chunks (medium dice)

1 1⁄2 lb. Russet Potatoes (peeled, medium dice)

1⁄2 cup dill pickles (small dice)

1 cup sweet peas (frozen may be substituted for fresh)

1⁄2 cup hard-boiled eggs (finely diced)

1⁄4 cup green onions (finely diced)

Salt & Pepper to desired taste

Ingredients for Dressing:



1⁄4 cup fresh minced dill

3⁄4 cup mayonnaise

1 Tablespoon fresh minced garlic

1 medium lemon juiced

1 Tablespoon Dijon mustard

Method:

