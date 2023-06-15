Feeding Tampa Bay Launches Tool to Improve Accessibility & Prepares Authentic Recipe

Tampa Bay is a melting pot of diverse cultures. Feeding Tampa Bay joins us to share an authentic recipe and tell us about their new platform, supporting access to more than 125 languages and for those with disabilities.
The new platform is called ReciteMe. This tool can read text out loud, change font size, and translate words into different languages. For more information, visit FeedingTampaBay.org/Accessibility.
Executive Chef Daniel Graves also shows us how to make Ukrainian Potato Salad.
It's Florida Potato Season! Potatoes are one of the hottest, versatile, and beloved fresh vegetables currently coming into the food bank.
Ukrainian Potato Salad Recipe (serves 6-8):
Ingredients for Potato Salad:
- 3 medium carrots (peeled, medium dice)
- 1 cup ham chunks (medium dice)
- 1 1⁄2 lb. Russet Potatoes (peeled, medium dice)
- 1⁄2 cup dill pickles (small dice)
- 1 cup sweet peas (frozen may be substituted for fresh)
- 1⁄2 cup hard-boiled eggs (finely diced)
- 1⁄4 cup green onions (finely diced)
- Salt & Pepper to desired taste
Ingredients for Dressing:
- 1⁄4 cup fresh minced dill
- 3⁄4 cup mayonnaise
- 1 Tablespoon fresh minced garlic
- 1 medium lemon juiced
- 1 Tablespoon Dijon mustard
Method:
- In a medium size sauce pot, fill with 3⁄4 water
- Lightly salt water, place on medium to high flame
- Peel carrots and potatoes and cut into 1⁄4 inch cubes
- When water comes to a boil, cook potatoes and carrots for approximately 8-10 minutes or until fork tender
- Immediately remove from heat, strain, and add cold water to stop the cooking process
- Place carrots, potatoes, cubed ham, diced dill pickles, sweet peas, hard-boiled eggs, and green onion in a medium to large mixing bowl
- Next, in a small mixing bowl add the dill, mayonnaise, lemon juice, garlic and Dijon mustard, season with salt and pepper
- Whisk dressing ingredients until well combined
- Add dressing to potato salad ingredients and gently combine, season with salt and pepper to taste -Cover and refrigerate for one hour until potato salad is well chilled.
- This may be served as a side dish to chicken, pork, beef or fish, or may be also eaten as the main course.