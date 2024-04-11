Feeding Tampa Bay is moving! We're getting all the details on their new Causeway Center and the new services they'll provide.
To learn more, visit FeedingTampaBay.org/Causeway.
Executive Chef Daniel Graves also shows us how to make Vegetable Primavera with Ziti Pasta:
- Ingredients: (4-6 Servings)
- ½ Cup Medium Diced Zucchini
- ½ Cup Medium Dice Yellow Summer Squash
- ½ Cup Fresh Baby Spinach / or Arugula
- ½ Cup Diced Vine Ripe Tomatoes
- ½ Cup Blanched Broccoli Florets
- ½ Cup Blanched Asparagus Tips
- ½ Cup Tri Colored Bell Peppers Medium Dice
- ½ Cup Blanched Halved Brussel Sprouts
- 1 Tablespoon Fresh Minced Garlic in Oil
- 1 Tablespoon Balsamic Vinegar
- 1 Teaspoon Olive Oil
- ½ Cup Vegetable Stock
- ½ Teaspoon Dried Oregano and Dried Basil
- ¾ Cup Grated Pecorino Romano
- 2- 3 Tablespoons Unsalted Softened Butter
- 1 Lb. Al Dente Cooked Ziti Pasta (Gluten Free may be substituted)
- Salt and Pepper to Taste
- Method:
- In a medium to large saute pan over medium heat, add the olive oil until it shimmers in the pan and is hot.
- Add all vegetables and saute until tender.
- Next, add minced garlic, dried oregano, and dried basil.
- Deglaze the pan with the vegetable stock, next add balsamic glaze and butter, and reduce by half.
- Gently toss in pasta and finish by sprinkling in the grated Pecorino Romano.
- Finish with salt and pepper to taste.
- Lastly, Enjoy!!