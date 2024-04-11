Watch Now
Feeding Tampa Bay is Moving!

Posted at 7:55 AM, Apr 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-11 07:55:26-04

Feeding Tampa Bay is moving! We're getting all the details on their new Causeway Center and the new services they'll provide.

To learn more, visit FeedingTampaBay.org/Causeway.

Executive Chef Daniel Graves also shows us how to make Vegetable Primavera with Ziti Pasta:

  • Ingredients: (4-6 Servings)
    • ½ Cup Medium Diced Zucchini
    • ½ Cup Medium Dice Yellow Summer Squash
    • ½ Cup Fresh Baby Spinach / or Arugula
    • ½ Cup Diced Vine Ripe Tomatoes
    • ½ Cup Blanched Broccoli Florets
    • ½ Cup Blanched Asparagus Tips
    • ½ Cup Tri Colored Bell Peppers Medium Dice
    • ½ Cup Blanched Halved Brussel Sprouts
    • 1 Tablespoon Fresh Minced Garlic in Oil
    • 1 Tablespoon Balsamic Vinegar
    • 1 Teaspoon Olive Oil
    • ½ Cup Vegetable Stock
    • ½ Teaspoon Dried Oregano and Dried Basil
    • ¾ Cup Grated Pecorino Romano
    • 2- 3 Tablespoons Unsalted Softened Butter
    • 1 Lb. Al Dente Cooked Ziti Pasta (Gluten Free may be substituted)
    • Salt and Pepper to Taste
  • Method:
    • In a medium to large saute pan over medium heat, add the olive oil until it shimmers in the pan and is hot.
    • Add all vegetables and saute until tender.
    • Next, add minced garlic, dried oregano, and dried basil.
    • Deglaze the pan with the vegetable stock, next add balsamic glaze and butter, and reduce by half.
    • Gently toss in pasta and finish by sprinkling in the grated Pecorino Romano.
    • Finish with salt and pepper to taste.
    • Lastly, Enjoy!!
