Feeding Tampa Bay Helping People Get Back Into the Workforce With FRESHforce Program

Feeding Tampa Bay recognizes that it takes more than food to fight hunger. One of the many beneficial programs they offer is FRESHforce. It helps connect people to job training opportunities, rejoin the workforce, and provide a pathway to self-sustainability.

FRESHforce is a fully accredited certification program with the Florida Department of Education. With a vetted curriculum and state-approved teachings, confidently invest your time in your future.

Here are some benefits of the FRESHforce program:



Learn life skills, financial literacy, technology, and customer service practices

Gain hands-on experience while learning technical skills

Obtain certifications needed to enter the job force

Connect with employers in your field

Earn a stipend while you learn

Receive a state-accredited graduation certificate

FRESHforce currently offers courses across two different industries: warehouse logistics and truck driving.

For more information, visit FeedingTampaBay.org.