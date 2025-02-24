February is American Heart Month: Simple Steps to Protect Your Heart

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Bayer

With cardiovascular (CVD) disease remaining the leading cause of death in the U.S., it’s more important than ever to help people understand their unique heart health risks and the importance of being their own advocate.

Heart disease doesn’t always come with warning signs, and many people may not even know they’re at risk. According to the AHA’s latest Heart and Stroke update, on average, someone in the U.S. dies of CVD every 34 seconds—that’s 2,580 U.S. deaths from CVD each day.

There’s more people can do to understand their unique risk, starting with speaking with their doctor about the right tests, treatment regimens, or lifestyle modifications to keep their hearts as healthy as possible.

Alanna Morris-Simon, MD, MSc – Senior Medical Director, Cardiovascular & Renal for Bayer — joins us to discuss what you can control vs. what you can’t, actionable tips, and who's most at risk.

The Bayer Aspirin Heart Health Risk Assessment is an easy 2-minute heart health assessment to help identify possible risk factors and learn why it’s important to talk to their doctor about heart health, especially if they have any pre-existing conditions or family history of heart disease.