Father’s Day Gifts & Summer Must-Haves for Home

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Be the Best Home

It's June! That means Father's Day is coming and so is summer. 20-year home improvement & lifestyle expert Kathryn Emery joins Tampa Bay's Morning Blend with some great gifts for dad, as well as things to have on hand at home this summer.

For more information on all products discussed, visit:

