Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Father’s Day Gifts & Summer Must-Haves for Home

20-year home improvement and lifestyle expert Kathryn Emery joins Tampa Bay's Morning Blend with some great gifts for dad, as well as things to have on hand at home this summer.
Posted at 7:32 AM, Jun 05, 2024

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Be the Best Home

It's June! That means Father's Day is coming and so is summer. 20-year home improvement & lifestyle expert Kathryn Emery joins Tampa Bay's Morning Blend with some great gifts for dad, as well as things to have on hand at home this summer.

For more information on all products discussed, visit:

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com