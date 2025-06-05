Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Father’s Day Gift Guide: Curated Ideas for the Cool, Hard-to-Shop Dad!

Lifestyle expert Mickey Willams shares perfect gift ideas for Father's Day!
Share the Glam | Morning Blend
Posted

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Share the Glam

When it comes to Father’s Day, finding the perfect gift for the cool-but-hard-to-buy-for dad can be a challenge. Whether he’s secretly stealing mom’s skincare or is obsessed with sleek, under-the-radar car accessories— we’ve got you covered. Lifestyle expert Mickey Williams shares clever, curated gifts that are as cool as dad is.

For more information on all products discussed, check out:

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com