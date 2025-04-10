Watch Now
Fashion Funds the Cure: Runway Show Honoring Children Battling Cancer Happening April 12

The National Pediatric Cancer Foundation is putting on 'Fashion Funds the Cure', happening Saturday, April 12 at The Motor Enclave. It's an upscale runway show honoring children battling cancer.
The National Pediatric Cancer Foundation presents Fashion Funds the Cure, coming to Tampa this weekend.

For over two decades, this event has been delighting audiences and giving children battling cancer the experience of a lifetime on the runway while raising critical funds and awareness for pediatric cancer research.

This nationwide runway tour shares the story of local children battling cancer and weaves their dreams for the future into a high-fashion, upscale event.

Head to The Motor Enclave on April 12 for a night of exotic cars, high fashion, and making a difference. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit NationalPCF.org.

