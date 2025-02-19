Watch Now
'Fandom', 'American Bedroom' & Classes: What's Happening at the Florida Museum of Photographic Arts

The Florida Museum of Photographic Arts joins us to talk about current and upcoming exhibits, as well as photography lessons!
Fandom: Celebrating Rock & Roll has been extended through April 6. The exhiit captures the raw energy and unique personalities of live music all brought to life with dynamic photos alongside historic backstage passes and vintage tour posters.

You can see American Bedroom now through March 23! This series offers a unique glimpse into the unguarded lives of individuals, couples, and families revealing the depth of their character, truth, and spirit. Each photograph tells a story of love, struggle, hope, and everyday life. From tidy, minimalist spaces to bedrooms bursting with personality, these images explore the complexities and idiosyncrasies of contemporary American life.

The Florida Museum of Photographic Arts also offers a variety of classes taught by highly validated professionals, exploring the technical aspects of photography, the creative potential residing in everyone, and the applications towards creative practice.

For more information, visit FMoPA.org or call (813) 221-2222.

