Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Family in Flight: Reuniting Military Families Through Travel Grants & Support

Family in Flight is helping reunite families who are separated due to military service.
Family in Flight | Morning Blend
Posted

Family in Flight is helping reunite families who are separated due to military service by covering travel costs and providing resources!

Through the nonprofit's travel grants, they aim to ease the financial burden of transportation, whether it’s a flight, bus, train, or tank of gas, so families can reunite and share meaningful moments together.

But the support doesn’t stop there! Family in Flight is also a community and a place to connect, share, and be seen.

The organization offers monthly virtual support groups, resources, and encouragement for those currently living apart, preparing to, or reflecting on the journey.

For more information, visit FamilyinFlight.org.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com