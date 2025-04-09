Family, Food & Fun: Egg-Cellent Easter Ideas With Expert Sherri French

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Mom Hint
Easter means family, fun, and hosting! Lifestyle and parenting expert Sherri French shares some egg-cellent Easter ideas for hosting the perfect get-together.
For more information on all products discussed, check out:
- Find Crayola Light-Ups, Paw Patrol Scribble Scrubbie Pups, Scribble Scrubbie Pets, Egg Chalk, and Color Wonder Markers & Coloring Pages at retailers nationwide
- TarteCosmetics.com
- Shipt.com or download the Shipt app
- PotteryBarn.com
To find details on all of these egg-cellent Easter ideas, head to @momhint on Instagram and TikTok.