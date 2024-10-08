Watch Now
Fall Must-Haves with Lifestyle Contributor Limor Suss

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Limor Media

Fall has officially arrived and that means we also have some great new products to check out. Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss joins us with the scoop.

Charlotte Tilbury Beauty’s NEW! Exagger-Eyes Volume Mascara is available at CharlotteTilbury.com or the Charlotte Tilbury App.

Aquaphor Lip, from the #1 dermatologist recommended brand for lip care, is now expanding with the launch of the Aquaphor Lip Repair Stick, Naturally Inspired Collection.

Juice Plus+ Luminate is $45.00 and available on juiceplus.com or via a Juice Plus+ Partner.

Tic Tac® Chewy!, a brand new sugar candy from Tic Tac®, has just hit shelves.

