Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Fall-Must Haves: Squeezable Pancake Mix, Girl Scout Cookie Bites & More!

Lifestyle Expert Maggie Jackson shares a few must-have products that are perfect for the fall season with a little something for everyone in the family.
Posted at 8:33 AM, Oct 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-31 08:33:00-04

Lifestyle Expert Maggie Jackson shares a few must-have products that are perfect for the fall season with a little something for everyone in the family.

Happy Grub is the ONLY squeezable instant pancake mix on the market. Just add water to the bottle, shake, and squeeze. Happy Grub is available in your local Target Store.

Celebrate the coziness of fall with Milkadamia’s deliciously made, regeneratively farmed macadamia nut milk. Only the highest quality raw, not roasted, macadamia nuts create Milkadamia’s smooth taste and milky creaminess. It's the tastiest choice for your coffee, breakfast cereal, or superfood smoothie. You can even cook with Milkadamia this holiday season! Sweet and Savory recipes LOVE Milkadamia milks. Stir it into soup or add it to your favorite baked fall treat. It’s dairy-free, soy-free, GMO-free, and gluten-free!

With 10g of protein, 4g of net carbs, and 1g of sugar, the Quest Chocolatey Peanut Coated Candies are a great option for when you're seeking a crunchy treat while sticking to your nutrition goals.

SKIPPY® P.B. Bites Girl Scout Cookie™ Inspired Flavors are must-try bite-sized snacks that combine creamy Skippy® peanut butter with iconic Girl Scout Cookie™ flavors. Now available at stores nationwide including Target & Walmart.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com