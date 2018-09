FLW issued September 10 at 6:29AM EDT expiring September 10 at 11:25PM EDT in effect for: Manatee

FLW issued September 8 at 9:32PM EDT expiring September 11 at 8:00PM EDT in effect for: DeSoto

FLW issued September 8 at 9:26AM EDT expiring September 12 at 2:00PM EDT in effect for: Pasco

FLW issued September 8 at 9:26AM EDT expiring September 12 at 2:00PM EDT in effect for: Pasco