Fall Essentials with Kathy Buccio

Posted at 12:49 PM, Sep 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-07 12:49:19-04

The back to school season is in full swing and that means another excuse to load up on some new products to kick off the school year and beyond! From wardrobe staples to snacks, Lifestyle Expert Kathy Buccio is back to get us ready in style with some of her favorite must-haves.

Featured Products

Marshall's and TJ Maxx
Shop in stores or online
@marshalls

@tjmaxx

Koolaburra By Ugg
Tizzey available at www.Koolaburra.com [koolaburra.com]
@koolaburra

Chobani
Chobani Raspberry Lemonade Greek Yogurt
@Chobani

Riddle Oil
www.riddleoil.com [riddleoil.com]
Use code 'TEACHTAMPA' and get 30% off your purchase in the next 48 hours

Postcard Inn on the Beach
For info and bookings, visit www.postcardinn.com [postcardinn.com]
@postcardinnspb

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

