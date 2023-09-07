Fall Essentials with Kathy Buccio

The back to school season is in full swing and that means another excuse to load up on some new products to kick off the school year and beyond! From wardrobe staples to snacks, Lifestyle Expert Kathy Buccio is back to get us ready in style with some of her favorite must-haves.
Featured Products
Marshall's and TJ Maxx
Shop in stores or online
@marshalls
@tjmaxx
Koolaburra By Ugg
Tizzey available at www.Koolaburra.com [koolaburra.com]
@koolaburra
Chobani
Chobani Raspberry Lemonade Greek Yogurt
@Chobani
Riddle Oil
www.riddleoil.com [riddleoil.com]
Use code 'TEACHTAMPA' and get 30% off your purchase in the next 48 hours
Postcard Inn on the Beach
For info and bookings, visit www.postcardinn.com [postcardinn.com]
@postcardinnspb