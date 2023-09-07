Fall Essentials with Kathy Buccio

The back to school season is in full swing and that means another excuse to load up on some new products to kick off the school year and beyond! From wardrobe staples to snacks, Lifestyle Expert Kathy Buccio is back to get us ready in style with some of her favorite must-haves.

Marshall's and TJ Maxx

Shop in stores or online

@marshalls

@tjmaxx

Koolaburra By Ugg

Tizzey available at www.Koolaburra.com [koolaburra.com]

@koolaburra

Chobani

Chobani Raspberry Lemonade Greek Yogurt

@Chobani

Riddle Oil

www.riddleoil.com [riddleoil.com]

Use code 'TEACHTAMPA' and get 30% off your purchase in the next 48 hours

Postcard Inn on the Beach

For info and bookings, visit www.postcardinn.com [postcardinn.com]

@postcardinnspb

