Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Fall 2023 Must-Haves With Julie Loffredi

Fall beauty trends are making rounds on TikTok! Lifestyle reporter Julie Loffredi shares some of her top picks for the season.
Posted at 8:00 AM, Sep 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-27 08:00:58-04

Fall beauty trends are making rounds on TikTok! Lifestyle reporter Julie Loffredi shares some of her top picks for the season:

  • Secret Weightless Dry Sprays
  • Olay Hyaluronic Body Care Regimen
  • NYX
  • Mary Kay
  • Maidenform
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com