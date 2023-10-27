Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Fall 2023 Essentials for Your Skin & Hair

As we head into the cooler months, our hair can get dull and our skin can get dry. Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss joins us with some fall beauty and wellness essentials!
Posted at 8:19 AM, Oct 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-27 08:19:38-04

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares Beauty & Wellness Essentials.

 Shop for the new Rodan + Fields Moisture+ Haircare Regimen at RodanandFields.com.

Eucerin has you covered for all your baby’s eczema skin care needs! Eucerin Baby Eczema Relief Cream Body Wash is a gentle, non-foaming cleanser specifically formulated to help calm dry, itchy skin associated with eczema. Eucerin Baby Eczema Relief Cream is a clinically proven moisturizing formula that relieves dry, itchy, eczema prone skin and it’s gentle enough for everyday use on delicate baby skin. You can find these products at Amazon, Target, and CVS.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com