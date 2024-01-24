Watch Now
Faith, Food & Family: Black Love Classics Series Returns to Tampa Theatre

Tampa Theatre is proud to announce the return of the Black Love Classics Series. Every Sunday from Jan. 28 - Feb. 25, different films will be shown, highlighting faith, food, and family.
Posted at 8:45 AM, Jan 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-24 08:45:10-05

For nearly a century, Tampa Theatre has been a gathering place, bringing people together in the heart of downtown Tampa. Community bonds, fast friendships, and even love affairs have all been born out of illuminating, shared experiences at the majestic movie palace.

In that grand tradition, Tampa Theatre is proud to announce the return of the Black Love classics series, presented by TECO.

For its third season, the series will begin a week early in order to feature five films – chosen in collaboration with the City of Tampa’s Community Engagement & Partnerships Department – that explore stories centered around the theme of “Faith, Food & Family” as told by Black filmmakers and diverse casts.

This year's lineup includes:

  • Soul Food (1997) at 3:00pm on Sunday, Jan. 28
  • Sister Act (1992) at 3:00pm on Sunday, Feb. 4
  • Peeples (2013) at 3:00pm on Sunday, Feb. 11
  • This Is It! The Miracle of BBQ (2023) at 3:00pm on Sunday, Feb. 18
    • This is a free community screening - RSVP is required.
  • Daughters of the Dust (1991) at 3:00pm on Sunday, Feb. 25

Tickets for the Black Love classics series are $10 ($7 for Tampa Theatre Members) and are available at the historic Franklin Street Box Office and online at TampaTheatre.org.

