Fairgrounds St. Pete Hosting Mermaid-Themed Events All Throughout March

Throughout the month of March, Fairgrounds St. Pete welcomes visitors for an exciting lineup of mermaid-themed events, each weekend offering something new to discover and experience.

The experience’s “Mermaid Star Motel,” the first exhibit guests are invited to explore upon arrival, provides the perfect venue. All month long, programming will include meet-and-greets with noteworthy members of the mermaid community and face painting every Saturday from noon to 4 p.m., in addition to live watercolor portraits, a panel discussion featuring two prominent finfluencers, a trunk show with handmade swimwear from Lost Ocean, a collaboration with Mertailor’s Mermaid Aquarium Encounter and even a Sirens Silent Disco.

The recurring motif of a mythical underwater realm throughout Fairgrounds St. Pete can be traced back to the visionary behind the immersive destination’s childhood dream of becoming a mermaid, along with her love of weird, wacky and wonderful Florida.

“From Florida lore to its countless number of roadside attractions, mermaids are part of our state’s cultural fabric,” said Liz Dimmitt, CEO and Co-Founder of Fairgrounds St. Pete. “These merfolk are artists whose platforms deserve to be amplified, and our goal is that visitors leave feeling the magic of their culture.”

Mystical Mermaid March arrives at an exciting time given the recent debut of Netflix’s MerPeople, providing a deeper look at merculture and putting Weeki Wachee Springs and Florida—the only state to have mermaids on the payroll—on the map. Stars of the documentary include Tampa Bay’s own Eric Ducharme, best known as the “Mertailor,” who will share his journey and connect with fellow finfluencer and Fairgrounds St. Pete artist Iona Paris Seashell Queen during a panel discussion hosted by the Tampa Bay Times’ Gabrielle Calise. The event is set for March 16, and merpods of all ages and identities are invited for a reunion that day. The merman extraordinaire runs Mertailor’s Mermaid Aquarium Encounter and has designed custom tails worn by Lady Gaga, among others.

In addition to its robust collection of artist-made souvenirs celebrating all things marine, the museum will also have limited-time coloring sheets available for purchase throughout the month. Proceeds will benefit the Military Mermaids, a group combining adventure and healing through mermaid swimming classes and events for disabled veterans.

The month-long festival of merfolk ultimately aims to engage visitors in an enchanting world that now reaches far beyond the Sunshine State and is becoming not only more popular, but more inclusive.

“My experience as a mermaid is made that much more unique by my identity as an African American, a veteran, an artist—we all come from different walks of life,” said Iona Parris, AKA the “Seashell Queen,” a Wounded Warrior Project peer leader and Fairgrounds St. Pete artist. “What’s most special is the community we find in each other and the inspiration we can be to the rest of the world.

Just as Fairgrounds St. Pete has something to offer all ages year-round, its Mystical Mermaid March features family-friendly events allowing those of every age to get in on the magic. The museum’s weekly mermaid meet-and-greets are included with general admission, and guests do not need to purchase an additional ticket to participate.

Details on ticketed Mystical Mermaid March events, themed merchandise and more can be found at Fairgrounds.art.