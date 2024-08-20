'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition' Filming in Polk County & Volunteers Needed

We're onsite of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, which is filming right here in Polk County. We're learning how you can be a part of making it all happen.
For more information, visit TaylorMorrison.com/Extreme-Makeover-Home-Edition-2024.
We're onsite of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, which is filming right here in Polk County. We're learning how you can be a part of making it all happen.
For more information, visit TaylorMorrison.com/Extreme-Makeover-Home-Edition-2024.
Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.
Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com