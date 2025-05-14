Exploring New Innovations in Skin Cancer Treatment from Medicus Pharma

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Medicus Pharma

According to the CDC, skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the country, affecting over six million individuals annually and costing more than $8 billion in treatments for basal cell and squamous cell carcinomas. While these cancers are generally survivable if detected and treated early, traditional methods often involve painful surgeries to remove potentially deadly cells.

We're talking with Raza Bokhari, M.D., Executive Chairman & CEO of Medicus Pharma, about the latest advancements in skin cancer treatment technology.

Bokhari discusses a novel, non-invasive approach currently in Phase 2 trials across nine sites in the U.S. This groundbreaking treatment comes in the form of a tiny transdermal patch, small enough to fit on the tip of a finger. Instead of undergoing traditional surgical procedures, patients can use the patch, which delivers an effective and easy-to-administer treatment, reinventing how skin cancer could be managed in the future.

For more information, visit MedicusPharma.com.