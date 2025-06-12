Watch Now
Explore the Florida Keys: Summer Getaway Tips from Emily Kaufman and Tommy DiDario

Our friends Emily Kaufman and Tommy DiDario are always in the know about great places to vacation. They are back to share a fantastic summer getaway idea.
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: The Travel Mom

As summer approaches, our friends Emily Kaufman and Tommy DiDario are back to share an exciting getaway idea: The Florida Keys! Known for their stunning beaches, vibrant nightlife, and abundant outdoor activities, the Keys offer an ideal escape for families, couples, and solo adventurers alike.

Kaufman and DiDario share the must-see spots, best activities, and where to stay. For more information, check out VisitFloridaKeys.com.

