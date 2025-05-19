Watch Now
Explore the Enchanting World of Giants, Dragons & Unicorns at MOSI

The Museum of Science &amp; Industry (MOSI) invites families to embark on a magical adventure with its newest exhibit, Giants, Dragons, and Unicorns.
The Museum of Science & Industry (MOSI) invites families to embark on a magical adventure with its newest exhibit, Giants, Dragons, and Unicorns. This enchanting attraction brings mythical creatures to life through storytelling, art, and imagination, offering visitors a unique opportunity to dive into the realms of fantasy.

One of the highlights is the interactive "create your own creature" station, where guests can design their own magical beings using magnetic animal parts.

The exhibit encourages both kids and adults to let their imaginations soar, with opportunities to engage in puppet theater play and magnetic creature mash-ups. Giants, Dragons, and Unicorns is an invitation to learn through play, making it a perfect outing for families.

This captivating exhibit will be on display through Labor Day and is included with general admission to the museum.

For more information about MOSI's exhibits and programs, visit MOSI.org.

