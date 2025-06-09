Watch Now
Explore Pendulums & Angular Momentum with MOSI: Energy in Motion Explained

Ever swung on a playground swing? That's a pendulum in motion! On today's MOSI Monday, we're looking at pendulum and angular momentum!
MOSI Monday | Morning Blend
Posted

Ian Reed, manager of academic & youth programs at MOSI, shows us how gravity and energy work together, using a simple string and weight. The higher you lift it, the more potential energy it stores, and when it swings, that energy turns into motion!

MOSI is a hands-on science center is dedicated to interactive learning & playful exploration. It's located at 4801 E Fowler Avenue in Tampa. For more information, visit MOSI.org.

