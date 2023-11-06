Explore Lesser-Known, Unusual & Hidden Places with the New Book 'Secret Orlando'

Tampa Bay author Joshua Ginsberg released his fourth book -- this one focusing on the lesser-known, unusual, and hidden aspects of the Orlando area.

Secret Orlando: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure covers unique monuments, and historical sites - like Fort Christmas and the ruins of the Disston Sugar Mill - as well as weird, offbeat things to see like the Gotha Statue Parade and more.

Among the author's favorite places are:



The American Space Museum and Walk of Fame

The Beacon and Code Wall in Lake Nona

The Bust of Mabel Norris Reese in Mt. Dora

For more information, visit SecretTampaBay.com.