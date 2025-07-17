Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Explore a Stunning Golf View Home in Tarpon Springs with Expert Realtor Kim Adams

We're taking you to a gorgeous home in Tarpon Springs, talking with Kim Adams from RE/MAX Elite Realty.
RE/MAX Elite Realty | Morning Blend
Posted
and last updated

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Hammond Real Estate Education

We're taking you to a gorgeous home in Tarpon Springs, talking with Kim Adams from RE/MAX Elite Realty.

For those considering selling their home, Kim is offering a complimentary home valuation along with personalized listing preparation recommendations.

Her office is located at 34650 US 19, Suite 309 in Palm Harbor, and she encourages both buyers and sellers to visit her website at KimAdamsAgent.com and her Facebook page at Facebook.com/KimAdamsRealEstate.com for more information.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com