Expert Toy Picks for the 2024 Holiday Season

The holidays are underway, and while parents are planning to be more discerning with their budgets this year, toys remain a top priority. According to new research from The Toy Association, 69% of parents plan to cut costs elsewhere to ensure their kids have the top toys for the holidays.

While toys based on kids’ favorite characters will certainly be driving kids’ ask, parents will also be seeking out toys that spark kids’ imaginations and sneak in a little learning as they play.

Toy trends specialist Jennifer Lynch joins us to highlight this year’s top toys, including:



Spidey & His Amazing Friends Mega Jump HQ Trackset: This action-packed, 39-inch racetrack lets kids leap into adventure with their favorite Spidey characters, featuring web tunnels, a mega jump, and exclusive vehicles.

This action-packed, 39-inch racetrack lets kids leap into adventure with their favorite Spidey characters, featuring web tunnels, a mega jump, and exclusive vehicles. PLAY-DOH Pizza Delivery Scooter Playset: It’s more than a scooter! Kids can create and deliver their own Play-Doh pizza creations on wheels—sparking creativity and active play.

It’s more than a scooter! Kids can create and deliver their own Play-Doh pizza creations on wheels—sparking creativity and active play. LEGO Gravity Drop: Perfect for STEM enthusiasts, this kit combines LEGO with papercraft to teach physics through fun and engaging marble mazes and mini-builds.

Perfect for STEM enthusiasts, this kit combines LEGO with papercraft to teach physics through fun and engaging marble mazes and mini-builds. Transformers One Power Flip Optimus Prime: Celebrating 40 years of TRANSFORMERS, this action figure converts into four different modes, offering lights, sounds, and an epic transformation inspired by the new TRANSFORMERS ONE movie.

Celebrating 40 years of TRANSFORMERS, this action figure converts into four different modes, offering lights, sounds, and an epic transformation inspired by the new TRANSFORMERS ONE movie. Booksy Dome Figures (PAW Patrol, TMNT, and Monster Tales): These collectible figures come with tiny books featuring life lessons and colorful storytelling, blending fun with learning.

For more information, visit TheGeniusofPlay.org.