Expert Mickey Williams Shares Must-Have Mother’s Day Gift Ideas

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Share the Glam

Beauty and lifestyle expert Mickey Williams joins us for a special Mother's Day segment to share her favorite TikTok finds, mood-boosting must-haves, and a fun way to bond with mom: mixing trendy cocktails.

Disaronno Originale



Price: $29.99

Shop: ABC Fine Wine & Spirits Most moms cherish quality time with their loved ones, and what better way to enjoy this than by trying out cocktails inspired by social media? This year marks the 500th anniversary of Disaronno, making it a wonderful gift. With its beautiful bottle and smooth almond-kissed flavor, Disaronno Originale is perfect for sipping or mixing into a cocktail like an amaretto sour.



Javvy Protein Coffee



Price: $39.95

Shop: JavvyCoffee.com - use code ILYMOM50 to get a free fanny pack with orders over $50 For coffee-loving moms, the viral Javvy Protein Coffee is a must-try. With 10g of protein per serving, it offers convenience and taste, letting moms craft their favorite brews in seconds. Pair it with a cute tumbler for extra points!



XOMD Throuple Bundle



Price: $391

Shop: XOMDSkin.com - use code GLOW for 20% off If mom could use a skincare boost, check out the XOMD Throuple Bundle. This revolutionary skincare line combines beauty and mood enhancement, helping moms look and feel their best.



Solaris Laboratories LED Hair Growth Brush



Price: $77

Shop: SolarisLabNY.com For moms interested in hair health, the Solaris Laboratories LED Hair Growth Brush helps promote stronger, fuller hair using red and blue light therapy. It's user-friendly and cordless, making it perfect for any busy mom.



Upneeq® (oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution), 0.1%

