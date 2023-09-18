Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Experience the Ultimate Horror at Scream-A-Geddon in Dade City!

Experience the ultimate horror at Scream-A-Geddon! Get ready for heart-pounding scares, thrilling attractions, and a night you'll never forget!
Posted at 8:14 AM, Sep 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-18 08:14:33-04

Experience the ultimate horror at Scream-A-Geddon! Get ready for heart-pounding scares, thrilling attractions, and a night you'll never forget!

New this year, Scream-A-Geddon is featuring an interactive haunt. "Breach" is set in a science lab overtaken by mutated species after one too many DNA re-engineering experiments gone wrong. Breach is interactive, meaning guests 18+ can opt-in to become a part of the story and be separated from their group by the actors.

Scream-A-Geddon features five haunted houses in addition to Zombie Paintball Assault and a Monster Midway featuring Bonzo's Beer Garden, food, wine, games, and more. The entire midway is a scare zone, meaning there are no safe zones!

It runs now through November 4. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit ScreamAGeddon.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com