Experience the Ultimate Horror at Scream-A-Geddon in Dade City!

Experience the ultimate horror at Scream-A-Geddon! Get ready for heart-pounding scares, thrilling attractions, and a night you'll never forget!

New this year, Scream-A-Geddon is featuring an interactive haunt. "Breach" is set in a science lab overtaken by mutated species after one too many DNA re-engineering experiments gone wrong. Breach is interactive, meaning guests 18+ can opt-in to become a part of the story and be separated from their group by the actors.

Scream-A-Geddon features five haunted houses in addition to Zombie Paintball Assault and a Monster Midway featuring Bonzo's Beer Garden, food, wine, games, and more. The entire midway is a scare zone, meaning there are no safe zones!

It runs now through November 4. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit ScreamAGeddon.com.