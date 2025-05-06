Experience the Thrill of Space Travel at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

Go beyond imagination and into something real at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex! Astronaut Winston Scott recently joined us to share the exciting opportunities awaiting you.

A Unique Reality-Based Experience

At Kennedy Space Center, guests don’t just imagine space – they live it. You can stand beneath the magnificent Saturn V rocket, interact with veteran astronauts, and explore historic spacecraft, such as the Atlantis and Apollo 14 crew capsule. These are just a few of the ways visitors can connect with the past, present, and future of space exploration. The “Chat With An Astronaut” Q&A session allows attendees to ask their burning questions and gain insights directly from those who’ve traveled to space.

This unique venue blends elements of a science center, theme park, and museum, allowing guests of all ages to walk in the footsteps of astronauts. By feeling the rumble of an actual launch, they will be inspired by the possibilities that real science and engineering offer.

Exciting New Developments

Soon to open is the reimagined observation gantry, providing 360° views of active launch pads and NASA’s spaceport. This new feature includes the Earth Information Center (EIC), where guests can engage with immersive exhibits, an interactive gallery, and a captivating theater show that explores our planet’s changes and their impacts. Visitors can also unleash their creativity at the Rocket Build Interactive, where they can design and virtually launch their own rocket.

The upcoming launch attraction will be announced later this year, along with new educational programs and tours continually being developed.

Witness Real Launches

With over 80 launches in 2024 and 100+ expected in 2025, Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is the perfect place to experience the exhilaration of a real space launch. Guests can watch these awe-inspiring events from prime viewing locations, including LC-39, and exclusive viewing packages will be available for select missions.

The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is located just under two hours from Tampa, Florida, and is open daily at 9 a.m. Ticket options include a two-day ticket, valid for six months, at $89 for adults and $79 for children, as well as single-day admission priced at $75 for adults and $65 for children.

Experience the wonder of space travel for yourself! For more information, call 877-313-2610 or visit KennedySpaceCenter.com.